The Tri-Valley’s Congressman Rep. Eric Swalwell today called for President Donald J. Trump’s immediate ouster, labeling the former reality TV star a risk to the nation’s security and democratic ideals.
The demand for Trump’s removal from office appeared in a tweet this morning from the Democrat, who represents the 15th Congressional District, which includes Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and Sunol. Within a few hours, the message was retweeted 11,000 times and gathered more than 50,000 likes.
Swalwell, who was a candidate in a crowded field in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries from April through July 2019, has been one of the more outspoken critics of Trump on Capitol Hill.
A member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and of the House Committee on the Judiciary, the former Alameda County prosecutor voted for impeachment and removal of Trump in 2019.
Today, he released the following statement:
“Democracy is under assault. Yesterday, the President and Republican seditionists in Congress incited a violent coup attempt on the U.S. Capitol. Because of brave law enforcement and military officers, the effort to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election failed. But this terrorist attack has put our experiment in self-governance on life support.
“For the guarantee of our Republic’s survival, President Donald J. Trump must be removed from office — either by the 25th Amendment or impeachment and removal in the Congress. President Trump can no longer defend our country or her ideals. Every second he is in power is a risk to everyone’s personal security and our country’s democratic ideals.
“Further, there must be an extensive investigation of how the Capitol — a sacred symbol of freedom — was violently breached. Any Members of the House or Senate who incited or aided in the coup attempt should be expelled from their respective bodies.
“A new president will be sworn into power in just 13 days. That may seem like it will be here before you know it, until you put into perspective that yesterday the Capitol’s security fortress was penetrated within a matter of minutes. It’s imperative that over the next 300 hours we show ourselves, and the world, that we can deliver a peaceful transfer of power.”
