Seen second to left in front, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) invited the public out for a hike Saturday, June 19. The hikers started at the Pleasanton / Dublin East BART station and went north along The Iron Horse Trail to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon before returning. Participants joined to show support for the congressmen, bring concerns to his attention and celebrate California’s reopening. (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)
featured
Granada High School graduates donning caps and gowns survey photos posted in celebration of the Class of 2021. Granada held its graduation ceremony June 11. (Photos – Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Chamber to Host State of the City Address June 24
- Swalwell Hikes with Constituents
- Ag Committee Sends Solar Policy to the Board of Supervisors
- Mining Halted At "Lake A" In the Chain Of Lakes
- Sunflower Hill To Host Gala
- Early Voting Underway for Special Election to Replace Ag Bonta
- Young Children Dependent on Childcare or Meals to Receive Stipends in New Statewide Program
- Council Dismisses Plans to Turn Portion of Bicentennial Park into a Parking Lot