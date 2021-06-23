DUB - Swalwell Hike SA.JPG

Seen second to left in front, Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) invited the public out for a hike Saturday, June 19. The hikers started at the Pleasanton / Dublin East BART station and went north along The Iron Horse Trail to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon before returning. Participants joined to show support for the congressmen, bring concerns to his attention and celebrate California’s reopening. (Photo – Doug Jorgensen)