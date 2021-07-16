Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has joined 38 other Democratic members of Congress in asking that the Department of Health and Human Services issue guidance that federally funded and administered health insurers must cover all pregnancy and pregnancy-related services, including maternity care for dependents.
“It would be illogical and contrary to the [Affordable Care Act] to require coverage of some costs, including prenatal care, but not the most significant costs, including those for labor and delivery,” the members said in a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra
“We applaud the Biden Administration’s work to expand access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said. “We urge you to continue your work and issue further guidance that all costs related to pregnancy should be covered for insured individuals’ dependent children.”
Prior to adoption of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) most individual healthcare plans did not include maternity care. In 2015, HHS directed that plans covering dependent children must also cover preventive care services, including prenatal care. However, that coverage often excludes labor and delivery.
In their letter, the Congress members argue that failing to cover all the costs of a dependent child, including maternity care, violates the ACA’s policy against gender discrimination and disproportionately impacts women of color.
The letter was supported by the National Women’s Law Center, the Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and March of Dimes.