Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) have created a new congressional caucus group to discuss how to ensure that the U.S. has reliable access to critical natural resources.
Swalwell said the Congressional Critical Materials Caucus would focus on the nation’s dependence on critical materials from foreign countries, including rare earth elements, and how to establish a reliable domestic supply for the national, energy, and economic security.
The caucus will discuss public policy issues and raise awareness among other members of Congress and the public, according to Swalwell. He and Reschenthaler will co-chair the caucus.
Energy critical elements, or ECE, are crucial in manufacturing advanced technologies, such as cell phones, laptop computers, jet engines, gas and wind turbines, nuclear reactors, and solar panels. A shortage of these elements could significantly impede Americans’ ability to afford and use these technologies and would hurt both the nation’s global competitiveness and national security, Swalwell said.
The U.S. now is import-dependent for many of these elements, Swalwell said, adding that China now produces 80% of the world’s supply of rare earth elements and 75% of permanent magnets containing those elements. In 2010, China temporarily cut off rare earth supplies to Japan, the European Union, and the United States. In 2013, the Department of Energy established a limited Critical Materials Institute to help ensure a reliable supply.