Towne Center Books in Pleasanton will host an online discussion with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to discuss his book “Endgame: Inside the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump.”
Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley will moderate the discussion, which will begin at 7 p.m. There is a $5 cost and reservations are required by going to www.townecenterbooks.com.
Swalwell was a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated President Trump for allegedly soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election campaign by withholding military aid to Ukraine.
He also was a member of the House Judiciary Committee which voted along party lines to approve articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The House impeached Trump in December 2019, but he was acquitted by the Senate in January 2020.