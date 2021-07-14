Alameda County — Nine of the 10 Community Project Funding requests made by Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-15) for vital community projects in the East Bay have been granted by the House Appropriations subcommittees, totaling $11.5 million.
“From safe and reliable drinking water to mental health services to housing the homeless, these projects will significantly improve the lives of 15th Congressional District residents,” Swalwell said. “I’m pleased that the subcommittees agreed, and I look forward to continuing the fight to have this funding passed into law.”
Under guidelines issued by the Appropriations Committee, each Representative was allowed to request funding for up to 10 projects in their community for fiscal year 2022. Projects were restricted to a limited number of federal funding streams, and only state and local governments and eligible non-profit entities are permitted to receive funding.
Appropriations subcommittees have approved the following Tri-Valley projects:
$2 million for the Crow Canyon Road Iron Horse Trail Bicycle-Pedestrian Overcrossing, connecting Concord to Pleasanton.
$1 million for a new Veterans Park in downtown Livermore, featuring an open-air performance space and children's playground. Federal funds would be used for design, engineering, entitlements, and construction.
$450,000 for a Mental Health Urgent Care Services Pilot Program. Dublin is collaborating with Livermore, Pleasanton, and Axis Community Health to establish a Mental Health Urgent Care Center, providing Tri-Valley residents with a different option other than calling law enforcement to address a mental health crisis.
$375,000 for the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District to develop a Latinx Support and Access community engagement program.
Appropriations subcommittees have approved the
following regional projects:
$3.5 million for the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) project to update the Upper San Leandro Drinking Water Treatment Plant.
$1.7 million for the Alameda County Transportation Commission’s Safe Routes to Schools Mini-grant Program.
$1.5 million for Hayward’s Stack Center.
$750,000 for Hayward’s Covenant House.
$250,000 for a critical upgrade to Fremont's emergency dispatch system.
Swalwell’s only Community Project Funding request that wasn’t at least partially granted was for Valley Link — a 42-mile, station-station passenger rail project connecting the existing Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station to downtown Tracy. However, Swalwell has advanced $20 million for Valley Link through a separate process for highway and transit member-designated projects.