A man who died while swimming at the Lake Del Valle recreation area near Livermore has been identified as 40-year-old Joseph Prince Freeman of Pleasant Hill, authorities said.
Freeman, who police said also had ties to Vallejo, disappeared after jumping off a rental boat on Sunday outside of the lake’s designated swimming area, police said.
Lifeguards, police, firefighters and Alameda County divers searched for him Sunday night and Monday, discovering his body about noon.
Alameda County coroner’s officials did not disclose the cause of death.