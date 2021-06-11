The Tri-Valley Division of the California Retired Teachers Association has awarded scholarships to five local high school graduates who are planning careers in education.
Scholarships were awarded to:
Emily Bennett, Granada High School, a youth sports coach, Sunday School teacher, and elementary school intern, who plans to attend San Jose University.
Sofia Pulido, Granada High School, a Regional Occupational Program participant and an intern for a fourth-grade class, who plans to attend Sonoma State University to pursue an elementary teaching credential.
Haleigh Fernandes, Livermore High School, who plans to attend Southern Oregon University to study elementary education.
Matthew Kim, Amador Valley, who plans to attend Emory University with the goal of becoming a professor of political science.
Jayden Schaible, Dublin High School, a Regional Occupational Program participant and an elementary school intern.