The deadline to apply for the Pleasanton Police Department’s summer Teen Academy is Friday, July 2.
The three-week program is free and open to Pleasanton high school students from 14 to 18 years old.
The program begins Tuesday, July 6, and will cover such topics as patrol procedures, dispatch communications, SWAT, criminal investigations, juvenile traffic issues, the K-9 program, evidence collection, and animal services.
Classes will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through July 21. There will also be a graduation dinner on July 22.
Applications can be submitted at the Police Department lobby or online at www.pleasantonpd.org. Contact School Resource Officer Matt Harvey at 925-931-5139 or mharvey@cityofpleasantonca.gov for more information.