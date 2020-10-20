A 14-year-old boy bicycling with his father in a remote area of Del Valle Regional Park southeast of Livermore was airlifted to UCSF Benihoff Children’s Hospital in Oakland Sunday morning after crashing and being knocked unconscious.
Authorities said the boy’s injuries were not considered life threatening, but no medical update was available early this week. The name of the victim was not released because of his age.
The Alameda County Fire Department, one of four emergency agencies that responded to calls for help, reported the “rider was wearing a helmet, which prevented him from sustaining more serious injuries.”
Capt. Lance Brede, with the East Bay Regional Park District police, said the father and son, from San Jose, were mountain biking on an unauthorized “bootleg” trail. The son lost control going downhill as they neared the Eagle Crest Trail, one of several designated bike trails in the park.
Rescue crews from the Alameda County, East Bay Regional Park District, and Livermore-Pleasanton fire departments needed four-wheel drive vehicles to reach the injured youth, who was in and out of consciousness according to a medical incident report. Brede said the teen was airlifted to the hospital by a California Highway Patrol helicopter that happened to be on routine patrol nearby and was monitoring the emergency radio traffic.
Brede stressed that unauthorized trails pose greater risks to bikers because they are not maintained by the park district.