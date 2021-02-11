Watching a loved one deal with the effects of dementia isn’t an easy thing for someone of any age to go through, and it can be especially devastating for young people to witness.
After going through this upheaval, a group of area teens started Movements for the Mind, a service organization that provides art and music therapy to people with dementia as a means of strengthening their memories.
“Our group created this nonprofit because many on our team have had family members suffer from dementia, and others have made connections with people going through cognitive change through their volunteer work at elderly homes in the past,” said Abby Baldwin, the group’s treasurer. “Losing memories and accounts of important events in your life is saddening and can be lonely. We want to use our skills in music and art to help brighten the lives of people who may be going through dark times.”
Other members of the organization are Ayushi Deokule, Aubrey Tran, Ann Yang, Allyson Wong, Sherry Long, Kira Nguyen, Ainsley Chang, Karthikha Sri Indran, and founders Anushka Rajasekhar and Mira Rajagopalan. All members are 15 or 16 years old, and attend Amador, Foothill, or Mission San Jose schools. The group was created in the summer of 2020 and was made official that September. Because of the pandemic, the teens have been volunteering virtually only. They send videos of themselves playing music or teaching and creating art to different senior and memory-care centers.
“The centers we have reached out to have been more than welcoming in letting us connect with their seniors,” said Baldwin. “Many of the coordinators were excited that a group of high school students wanted to help out, especially considering COVID. As young students, we are still learning what hobbies and interests we truly enjoy. Community service is a great way to not only help your community, but also realize what you are passionate about.”
Baldwin looks at being able to volunteer with seniors as a joy and an honor.
“Volunteering is a privilege, and helping others brightens both your day and theirs,” she said. “With us, people have the opportunity to expand their love for music and art to help out those suffering from cognitive disease. Being able to see how our work positively impacts the elderly is absolutely heartwarming.”
Tran, the group secretary, hopes their efforts makes the struggles of those suffering from dementia more visible.
“I wanted to help inspire others to help others and do the things that they enjoy to do,” she said. “I want to let the people who have close relations with people with cognitive disabilities to know that they are not alone, and we are in this together. My goal is to bring awareness to those with health obstacles and provide them with joy and laughter, so others can see that no obstacle is too big.”
Tran’s interest in community service stems from her own struggles.
“I grew an interest in volunteering and medical sciences after experiencing a difficult mental health period in life,” she said. “I developed values of balance and compassion, which guides my life to raise awareness and positivity. Though it may be hard for those with cognitive disabilities to see the light of the situation, I want to use my personal piano skills to shine a light for those who need it most.”
For more information, to volunteer, or to seek services, visit www.movementsforthemind.com, find @movementsforthemind on Instagram or email movementsforthemind@gmail.com.