The annual Service Champions doubles tennis tournament this spring raised nearly $40,000 for the Valley Humane Society and two other Bay Area animal shelters.
Sponsored by Service Champions, a Dublin heating and air-conditioning company, the tournament was played at the Club at Ruby Hill and The Club at Castlewood, both in Pleasanton, and the Livermore Valley Tennis Club.
In addition to Valley Humane, proceeds from the tournament will go to Hopalong Animal Rescue in Oakland, Stonecliffe Animal Rescue in Lemoore, and Friends of Contra Costa Animal Shelter in Walnut Grove.