The Alameda County Citizens Academy and Youth Leadership Academy programs have been cancelled for this year because of the county’s shelter-in-place order and ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
In a news release, County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi said the county would “reassess the feasibility of conducting the programs in the spring.”
“This will provide an opportunity to re-envision and enhance both of our award-winning civic engagement academies,” Muranishi said. “We fully intend to safely continue the programs moving forward.”
Historically, the programs have provided tours of county facilities, demonstrations of specialized equipment, and hands-on activities designed to illustrate the impact of county services on the community.