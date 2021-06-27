The Wave Waterpark Reopens with Limited Hours

The Wave Waterpark at Dublin’s municipal aquatics center is now opened with limited hours.
The outdoor Splash Zone and the indoor pool at the natatorium will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. However, the outdoor Slide Tower and Sports Pool will be open only from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In addition, the Dublin Screamer waterslide is temporarily closed, while the Emerald Plunge waterslide is closed for the summer.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.DublinRecGuide.com. Children under 13 must be accompanied by someone 17 or older.