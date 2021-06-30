Alameda County — Voters won't cast ballots for nine months, but the battle to succeed retiring Alameda County District Attorney (DA) Nancy O'Malley is already taking shape with three self-proclaimed criminal justice system reformers set to face off.
Although more candidates could enter the race, so far the candidates include 30-year veteran prosecutor Terry Wiley, plumber turned 16-year prosecutor Jimmie Wilson, and Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney and former public defender, who garnered 42% of the vote in a losing bid against O'Malley in 2018.
Each of the candidates is African American, meaning if no one else gets into the contest, Alameda County voters would elect their first Black DA.
The primary is June 7.
“It’s a really important seat, being the District Attorney in Alameda County,” Wilson said. “It has national implications. We are a respected Office.”
Wiley, Wilson and Price said in separate interviews with The Independent that they believe criminal justice reform is necessary in Alameda County, where the winner will lead about 150 deputy DAs who prosecute crime in the Tri-Valley, Oakland and the rest of the 800-square-mile county. About 430 people, including 60 inspectors, are employed in the Office, which has nine branches throughout the county.
Each said the job involves the difficult responsibility of taking people’s liberties.
Price said voters in Alameda County have overwhelmingly supported reform measures, including Propositions 47 and 57, which reduced the penalties for some drug and theft crimes. She said she believes it’s time for the Alameda County prosecutor’s Office to be led by someone from outside its ranks. She calls her campaign “Justice Done Right.”
“We want a District Attorney who actually embraces the reform measures we want,” Price said. “I’m the only one who has dedicated her career to holding institutions and public institutions accountable for over 30 years. These other people have not done that for any significant way that I'm aware. I think the voters will clearly see that it's not even apples to apples. There's an apple and a couple of oranges that have emerged and adopted our platform as a way of currying to the voters.”
She is endorsed by former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign; actor Danny Glover; former Fremont City Councilman Vinnie Bacon; Fremont City Councilmember Jenny Kassan; Livermore City Councilmember Briitni Kiick; clergymen Bishop Jerry Macklin and J. Alfred Smith; and retired health care executive Jose Joel Garcia.
A former foster child and self-designated “juvenile delinquent” who went to law school, Price, 65, said O’Malley’s DA’s Office “over-criminalized Black and brown people,” using misdemeanor offenses as “the next step to felony convictions” and mass incarceration. Price’s ideas include neighborhood courts, where citizens would impose community service penalties for lesser offenses, giving most defendants a chance at parole, rooting out bad police officers, and hiring prosecutors who “want to change lives and not destroy them.” She vows not to prosecute anyone under 18 as an adult.
"If Alameda County elects a veteran prosecutor who's been there 30 years, it's not going to do anything for Alameda County. If Alameda County elects a veteran prosecutor who's been there 16 years, it's not going to do anything for Alameda County," Price said. "I ran in 2018 as a reform prosecutor. This is not new to me. I didn't just come here in 2020, 2021. I'm going to be the reform prosecutor."
Wiley and Wilson disagree. Each man said his experience in the DA’s Office makes him qualified to run the agency and bring changes the public wants, while enforcing the law. Wiley, the third ranking prosecutor who serves as director of human resources, has drawn O’Malley’s backing.
“I understand the importance of being versed with the business side of running the District Attorney's Office, such as understanding the state and county budget process, ensuring we have competent financial executives to manage our budget and grant funding,” Wiley said. “I am the most experienced and qualified candidate in this race.”
Wiley, 61, said he has performed most roles in the Office, from prosecuting cases involving murderers and police officers in the infamous “Riders” Oakland police scandal to his current job, training personnel as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
He said he has proven leadership ability.
Besides O’Malley, Wiley has received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a former Alameda County prosecutor who represents the Tri-Valley in Congress; civil rights attorneys Lonita Baker, who represents Brionna Taylor’s family; John Burris, who represented Rodney King; and Benjamin Crump, who represents George Floyd’s family.
His policies include a preference not to try teenagers as adults, except in severe circumstances for 17.5-year-olds, creating a balanced system where violent offenders are held accountable for their crimes while programs are found for those who commit nonviolent crimes because of mental illness, addiction and poverty.
“From the day I signed up to be a prosecutor, I signed up to be someone that would be fair to everyone, whether you are a defendant, a victim, a police officer,” Wiley said. “Regardless of who you are, you will be treated with fairness and good judgment."
Wilson, 60, explained that his experiences growing up in the Bayview-Hunters Point district of San Francisco — a challenged area rife with violence, drug use and poverty — provided him with experiences he brings to his job. Before going to law school, he worked for years as a plumber, which he said “saved him.”
Living in Bayview-Hunters Point, Wilson said, enabled him to fully understand how residents “have the same concerns about crime that everyone else has.” He said he hasn’t forgotten his roots.
“We want to be safe,” Wilson said. “ We want our kids to be safe to walk to the store. (We) also want the criminal justice system to work the right way. We want our community to be treated the same way communities in more affluent areas are treated.”
Wilson said he has spent 85% of his law career in the courtroom, trying “some of the heaviest cases you can think of,” including gang and child sexual assault cases.
He called himself a “different kind of progressive” who wants to steer people away from crime. He said he will be transparent, provide statistics on what programs work, and bring the community in to listen to its concerns.
“I don't just talk the talk, I walk the walk,” Wilson said. “Police officers respect me. Defense attorneys respect me. I do my job this way because I care about how we do it."
Wilson said he plans to release a list of endorsements in a few weeks.
On the issues, the candidates have some similar progressive views. Each supports establishing mental health and community programs to keep lower-level and mentally ill offenders, the homeless and drug addicted out of jail to reduce mass incarceration, especially of minorities.
Here is how they stand on some key topics:
Death Penalty
Wiley, Wilson and Price oppose the death penalty, saying it has been used disproportionately against people of color. Although Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he will not allow any death sentences to be carried out during his term, the death penalty remains on the books as a punishment in California.
Wiley said he generally opposes capital punishment, but “there are individuals that commit crimes that are so heinous that the death penalty may be warranted.” He said he would continue O’Malley’s use of a committee that examines each case that might be eligible for a death sentence and let the panel make a recommendation to him on whether a crime warrants it.
Wilson said he won’t use the death penalty if he does not believe in it, but said “I do believe there should be consequences when people do over the top violence.”
Price said she would never use the death penalty in a prosecution and might not use its alternative, life in prison without parole.
Cash Bail
Each candidate supports ending the cash bail system as it stands with specific amounts designated by the state legislature for crimes. Critics say the system keeps poor people behind bars for months, even for lesser offenses, while affluent people can walk free. Each said prosecutors and judges should set bail amounts based on individual cases and the danger the defendant poses to the public.
A former public defender, Price said she understands the effect cash bail has not only on the person in jail, but also on that person’s family, as it tries to come up with the money.
Wilson said, “Your ability to pay should not impact your ability to get out.”
Wiley said cash bail creates disparity in the system where someone charged with attempted murder can make bail, but a person charged with stealing a package of bologna might languish in jail.
“Most judges recognize the individuals that pose the risk to the safety of the community,” Wiley said.
Police Shooting Investigations
Price said she supports the state Attorney General’s Office taking over officer-involved cases because there is an “inherent conflict” for the DA’s Office to investigate while maintaining a close working relationship with police agencies on a daily basis.
Wilson, who serves on an officer-involved shooting investigation team, said the DA’s Office must be transparent and that he would call in the Attorney General to investigate “if the public doesn’t have confidence in the outcome.”
Wiley said the DA’s Office should continue to investigate officer-involved shooting cases and that everyone has to be held accountable.
“I have shown myself to be the type of prosecutor that believes in one system of justice for everyone,” Wiley said.
Backgrounds
During interviews to extoll their qualifications, the candidates described additional specific programs or experiences that they believe separates them from the others.
Wilson said he works with a South County NAACP group of clergy and civil rights activists who train police officers in de-escalation techniques, to recognize bias and to try to change attitudes. Recently, he took part in a session with BART police.
“I want to prevent those tragedies where Black and brown residents are killed in confrontations with officers,” Wilson said. “I want this to change. I want to help police officers do their jobs better. "
He also speaks to community groups to provide updates from the DA’s Office.
“I want to always be fair, and I want to be just,” Wilson said. “It's not just looking out for victims. It's for looking out for defendants, too.”
Wiley said that during his assignment heading the DA’s Office’s juvenile division in 2013, he implemented changes that reduced the number of teenagers moving through the system from 250 arrested a week to 100.
Instead of sending teens to jail, Wiley’s department and county probation officers allowed juveniles to return home while increasing supervision and monitoring programs and focusing on putting them on the right path. instead of jail.
Statistics, Wiley said, show that when juvenile offenders involved in non-violent crimes are provided with resources, including making sure they are going to school, the child can be helped.
“You are going to get a much better outcome than simply locking the kid up in juvenile hall,” Wiley said.
Price, who worked on behalf of defendants charged with crimes, said she grew up in Alameda County, shuffled through three foster homes, and eventually argued before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“My story is one that inspires many people,” she said. “I was a foster kid. I was a child of the civil rights movement. I was a juvenile delinquent. I was a throwaway kid that somebody cared about enough to put up with my worst days and told me to get my education.”
Price, who went to Yale College and UC Berkeley law school, handled hundreds of misdemeanor and felony cases in San Francisco before starting her own firm in Oakland, where she lives. She specialized in representing “countless victims of retaliation, wrongful termination, sexual assaults, sex, age, religion, disability and race-based discrimination.”
“I understand what is going on in the lives of everyday people,” Price said. “The system has to be fair to everyone.”