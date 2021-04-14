Three Arrests Made in Connection with Armed Robbery in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — Two young men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Pleasanton couple at gunpoint when the residents pulled into their driveway following a weekend grocery shopping trip, police said.
According to the couple, the robbers escaped with a bag of bananas, $200, a Fitbit bracelet and the husband’s wallet. The suspects charged $800 on the stolen card at a San Ramon Target store, an act that resulted in their arrests.
The husband and wife, both in their 50s, suffered bruises during the Saturday afternoon crime but did not require medical treatment. They asked that their names not be published.
“We feel so lucky,” the husband said.
The crime occurred about 1 p.m. when the victims returned to their home in the area of Las Positas Drive and Hopyard Road from a run to a nearby Walmart to buy bread and produce. The husband pulled into their driveway and stopped short of entering their garage to allow his wife to get out and remove the shopping bags from their back seat.
That’s when he heard his wife “screaming hysterically.”
“I didn't know what was going on,” the husband said. “This is when one of the robbers charged at me with a gun pointed at my head, and he was yelling, ‘Give me the money!’ I thought I was going to die.”
His wife said she had screamed when she looked up from the back seat and saw a robber’s face. She did not remember being pushed inside the car, but that is apparently what happened.
“I saw the other guy had a gun on my husband’s head,” she said. “That’s the time I started screaming. I yelled, ‘Help!’”
The husband, who had been sitting at the wheel with his right foot on the brake, pulled out his wallet and threw it at the gunman. Sitting with the door open and his left foot outside, the husband’s leg became pinned when the car rolled forward. The door hit the garage and pushed closed, trapping his leg.
Fearing her husband might be shot, the wife pulled off her Fitbit and her jacket to give to the robber next to her. He grabbed a travel bag off the back seat — it contained the bananas — and the pair ran to a getaway car driven by another young man.
The wife’s screams had brought out neighbors who saw the car race away. Police arrived quickly. Fortunately, the couple still had their phones.
About 20 minutes later, the husband received a text from his bank asking if he had charged $800 at a Target store. The card was also used at a Sax Fifth Avenue store.
“They went on a shopping spree,” the wife said.
Pleasanton Sgt. Marty Billdt said San Ramon police obtained surveillance footage from the Target store that showed the suspects and their getaway vehicle. San Ramon police soon located the car and arrested the men.
“Officers recovered the victims’ wallet, credit cards, watch and groceries,” Billdt said. “A loaded firearm was also located inside the vehicle.”
Arrested on suspicion of robbery were Michael Walker, 19, of Richmond; Raymond Davis III, 18, of San Pablo; and a 17-year-old boy. Walker and Davis were held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. The teen was held at Alameda County Juvenile Hall.
Billdt said there was no evidence to indicate if the victims were followed home or why the suspects targeted them.
The couple did not notice anyone following them or whether the suspects were waiting for them in the neighborhood.
The husband and wife expressed appreciation to neighbors who were able to provide a description of the getaway car for police and to officers for quickly making arrests to put the community at ease.
“They also treated us with courtesy and professionalism,” the husband said, adding Pleasanton officers sat in a patrol car outside their home for a few hours for protection.
“We really appreciate all the people who helped us,” the husband said.
The victim also offered some advice to the robbers.
“These robbers are making big mistakes in their lives,” he said. “At the same time, they cause great pain to the victims and to the whole community. I wish them to do honest work for their money. We hope they become better persons.”