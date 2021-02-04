The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) responded with the Alameda County Fire Department and the Pleasanton Police Department to a report of a fire on Driftwood Way Jan. 4.
Fire personnel arrived on scene approximately 6:48 a.m. and found heavy fire in the residence. Firefighters began fighting the fire from the exterior and then transitioned into the residence to extinguish the flames. Three residents were evacuated from the hazardous area to a safe location. The three residents were treated at scene for minor to moderate injuries prior to transport to the hospital by Falck ambulance. Driftwood Way and adjacent residential streets were closed during the fire, and some streets remain closed for the continued fire investigation. The fire was brought under control at approximately 7:45 a.m.
The cause of this fire has not yet been determined. A joint investigation with the Pleasanton Police Department, Alameda Arson Task Force, and the LPFD is currently being conducted. There were no reported injuries to firefighters. An early estimate of damage to the home and contents is $850,000.