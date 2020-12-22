LIVERMORE — Three young men were killed this week when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the 5600 block of Las Positas Road.
Livermore Police Department (LPD) officers were dispatched to the scene on Monday, Dec. 21, around 10:30 p.m.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene and the third occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The fatalities involved two juveniles and one young adult.
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) Superintendent Kelly Bowers sent a letter home to members of the school district, informing them of the tragedy.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have learned of the untimely and tragic deaths of three young men in Livermore,” Bowers wrote. “Last night, a Livermore High School student, a Del Valle High School student, and his older sibling, a Del Valle alumnus, passed away as a result of a vehicle collision ... I ask that you join me in extending our deepest condolences to their grieving loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
“At this time of year when we take time to celebrate, appreciate and cherish our family and friendships, it is particularly somber that we instead acknowledge such a devastating loss to our schools and community.
“This news shocks and saddens us and serves as a reminder that life is precious.
“As always, during periods of crisis, the LVJUSD and our entire Livermore community will pull together. We have built a strong network of support at both Livermore and Del Valle High Schools. I know we will come together during this time to bolster and comfort one another. We are mobilizing our District crisis team to provide grief and trauma counseling to students, faculty, and support staff.
“Let's keep their families in our minds and hearts, as they have suffered such an unimaginable and heartbreaking loss. Our community's strength and sheer love will help them through.”
The collision is still under investigation and associated factors or fault have yet to be determined. LPD asks anyone with information surrounding this collision to call Sgt. Justin Lash at 925-371-4857.