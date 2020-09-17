Tom Bernett Drive was decorated last week in honor of the man who was chief operating officer of Pleasanton's Thoratec Corporation. Bernett was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked as part of the 9/11 attacks. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
featured
Tom Bernett, a Passanger On United Airlines Flight 93, Was Awarded a Mark of Honor
- Updated
Pleasanton residents show their thanks to firefighters leaving the Cal Fire base camp located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Livermore Storm Damage Closes Sections of Trail
- Deacon Dave Cancels this Year’s Holiday Lights
- Scenic, Steam Engine Trips at The Niles Canyon Railway, Sold Out Quickly
- Tom Bernett, a Passanger On United Airlines Flight 93, Was Awarded a Mark of Honor
- ADOPT A DOG OR CAT
- Adopt a new best friend: TVAR
- Free Pine & Oak Wood
- FERAL CAT FOUNDATION