Livermore residents may have noticed a missing piece of public art: the totem pole in Centennial Park was removed Thursday morning for maintenance. A timeline for its return has not been created yet.
“It was removed to preserve the sculpture itself and for safety reasons,” said Jeff Shafer, Maintenance and Golf Operations Manager for The City of Livermore. “There was a pest problem, and it was rotting … it was taken down safely and no damage was done during the removal.”
The totem pole was created by Native American artist Adam Nordwall and has graced the corner of Fourth and Holmes since the town’s centennial celebration in 1974. Prior to that, it stood on the northwest corner of P Street and Railroad Avenue, where it was first installed in 1971.
Shafer said that, along with the pests, exposure to the elements had caused significant damage to the wooden sculpture. The city will evaluate its condition and devise a plan for restoring it.