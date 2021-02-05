Tracey Lewis Taylor, chief operating officer for Stanford Health Care-Valley Care, will chair the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 2021.
She was installed last week during a virtual State of the Pleasanton Chamber meeting.
“As I look towards our future in 2021, I am inspired and optimistic that our sense of business continuity and stability will return,” Lewis Taylor said. “There is no more relevant moment than now, 10 months after the first Bay Area shelter-in-place order was issued, to recognize the need for our business community to come together, to focus on our present economic challenges, and work together to be the champions for a stronger and healthier community for our future”
Prior to joining Stanford Health Care-Valley Care in 2017, Lewis Taylor was vice president of operations at New York-Presbyterian/Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, New York.
Other leadership positions for 2021 are Kim Damiani, Summit Financial Group, treasurer; Lauri Moffet-Fehlberg, Dahlin Group, vice chair-Vision 2025; Herb Ritter, Ritter Investments, vice-chair-economic development and government relations; Ken Norvell, CMIT Solutions, vice chair-membership; and Randy Brown, PMZ Real Estate, past chair.