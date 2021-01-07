Tracy City Council Member Veronica Vargas will head the Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority board of directors through 2021.
The regional authority is responsible for planning and implementation of the Valley Link commuter rail service that will connect the Central Valley with the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station. Valley Link is projected to carry 33,000 passengers a day by 2040.
Each of the 15 member agencies is represented on the board, including Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton, Livermore, Tracy, Manteca, Lathrop, Stockton, the Mountain House Community Services District, Alameda and San Joaquin counties, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit, and the Altamont Corridor Express.
Vargas, who had served as vice chair since the rail authority board was created in 2018, was named by the board to succeed former Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty as chair.
Vargas is also vice chair of the League of Cities Transportation, Communications and Public Works Policy Committee for 2021.