REGIONAL, CA - Debit cards loaded with money for the U.S. Treasury’s second economic payment designed to stimulate spending in the COVID pandemic economy were sent to millions of people.
But many threw them away.
Various media sources reported that skeptical recipients thought the Economic Impact Payment (EIP) card — despite the VISA logo — was part of a scam to fool people into putting their own money into fraudulent accounts.
But the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed the validity of the cards in a Feb. 2 statement sent via snail mail to all recipients.
The glitch began last spring, when the IRS was faced with a decision about how to get the money to citizens. The service’s own technology was antiquated, compared to that of some banks. People in the banking industry were recommending that the IRS use commercial banks to speed the payments.
Eventually the contracts were awarded to two institutions: Metabank and Fiserv (short for Financial Services).
Instructions Taped to the Card
According to national news reports, the majority of card recipients followed instructions taped to the card and called an 800 number to activate it.
But part of the wariness for those who threw them away stemmed from an inconsistent money distribution method. Many who received a paper check in the mail from the first COVID-19 stimulus round last year expected the same thing in 2021.
People who thought it was a scam were in turn surprised when all 4 million recipients received a follow-up letter that stated the cards were not only real but can be used independently for up to three years as a Metabank debit card. They also had the option to deposit the funds into their own accounts.
A financial analyst in the Tri-Valley, who did not want to be identified, said that such debit cards are not unusual, because many people do not have bank accounts of their own.
For example, people may have a roof over their head, but are still considered homeless by definition of the census conducted nationwide in January. Some are sleeping on a couch at a friend’s or relative’s house and use the home phone there to call around to find work.
The financial analyst further noted that the California Employment Development Department (EDD) also puts its payments on debit cards.