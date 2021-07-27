With the support from the I-GATE Innovation Hub, Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, and Danville have launched an initiative to attract science-based startup businesses that turn technologies into products.
Organizers said the goal of the initiative, known as Startup Tri-Valley, is to make the region the “go to” location for science-based companies and entrepreneurs, and the industries that support them.
“We are dedicated to growing the innovation economy in the Tri-Valley by helping more startups succeed,” said initiative director Brandon Cardwell. “We do this by connecting founders and entrepreneurs with a tightly networked ecosystem of resources and expertise built specifically for science-based startups.”
Cardwell is also executive director of the nonprofit I-GATE, a public-private partnership that includes Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, as well as the four Tri-Valley communities.
Startup Tri-Valley will serve as an information and networking hub, connecting people, companies, and ideas; sharing news and resources; and offering in-person and virtual networking events and workshops, Cardwell said.
The initiative will begin holding regular in-person and virtual networking and educational events this summer; the website, www.startuptrivalley.org, was expected to go online this week.
“The Tri-Valley is a great place to start and grow a company,” said Stephanie Beasly, who represents Sandia and is the current chairperson of the i-GATE board of directors.
“It has the capital, talent, expertise, and resources needed to go from startup to scale,” Beasly added. “We are delighted to be partnering with our neighboring cities with the aim to build an ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship and strengthens the local economies.”