The Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative (TVAPC) announced a breakfast meeting to discuss affordable housing in the Tri-Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. The meeting will be held at Hub 925 at 5341 Owens Court in Pleasanton from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Keynote speakers are David Garcia, policy director at UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation, and Gloria Bruce, executive director of East Bay Housing Organizations. Garcia will discuss the origins of the current housing crisis in California and potential innovative solutions to creating more homes and affordability for individuals from all walks of life. Bruce will discuss how affordable housing and homelessness are linked as part of the same crisis of poverty and inequity, and will introduce the "3 Ps" concept of "production, protection, and preservation" as three critical ways to make sure that people can have access to quality affordable homes.
Registration for the event is free but required for attendance.
TVAPC was formed in 2014 to address the issues of hidden poverty of people affected by the underlying causes of suburban poverty in the Tri-Valley. TVAPC is a cross-sector partnership between individuals working in government, schools, non-profit organizations, faith-based groups, philanthropic organizations, residents, and members of the business community. TVAPC focuses on issues related to housing, health, food access, and education. TVAPC meetings are open to the public. Visit www.tvapc.org, or contact Kristi Miller at KMiller@tvapc.org for more information.