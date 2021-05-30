Four local cadet members of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) were honored last week during an open house for the Livermore-based Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156.
Cadet Sgt. Sriya Katreddi of Pleasanton received the Air Force Sergeants Association Award for Outstanding Squadron Cadet Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, while Cadet Chief Giulia Telli of Pleasanton and Cadet Lt. Lena Amato of Tracy received the Veterans of Foreign Wars awards for cadet noncommissioned officer and cadet officer, respectively.
Cadet First Sgt. Yuhui Wang, also from Pleasanton, received a Commander’s Commendation from California Wing Commander Col. Ross Veta for her role as the squadron’s CyberPatriot team captain.
The CyberPatriot program, created by the Air Force Association, is a competitive program designed to encourage students to pursue careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Wang’s team placed in the top competitive tier.
The CAP is both a volunteer organization and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It includes a cadet program for teenagers and senior members 18 and older.