Tri-Valley Community Television is currently broadcasting 2021 graduation ceremonies from Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore high schools.
The graduation ceremonies are available on Comcast channel 28 or AT&T U-Verse channel 99, as well as streaming at www.tri-valleytv.org.
The graduations will be rotated and broadcast multiple times through the summer.
“Tri-Valley TV is proud to be able to support the 2021 senior high school graduating classes of the Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton school districts by sharing their graduation exercises on TV28,” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, TriValley Community Television executive director. “We felt it was a way to show how amazing these students have been with their resolve to keep pushing on this past year. We congratulate and celebrate their accomplishments with this programming.”
For program times, go to www.tri-valleytv.org.