LIVERMORE — The Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Laura Antrim as the new executive director.
Antrim will succeed Laura Mercier who retired at the end of June 2021 after 18 years of service to the organization.
Antrim is an accomplished leader, engineer and project manager with over 13 years of experience at The Wine Group in Livermore and Ripon, and most recently, as a manager with Bay Area Rapid Transit.
“The Tri-Valley Conservancy Board of Directors is looking forward to working with Laura and for her to apply her expertise as the land trust undertakes several new projects to revitalize local agriculture, implement the South Livermore Valley Area Plan and protect urban growth boundaries,” wrote the TVC in a press release.
TVC Chairperson David B. Kent said that Antrim “shares our vision of a Tri-Valley with distinct townships and communities protected and defined by vineyards, orchards and other forms of open space.”
“We are excited to have her boots on the ground as we embark upon this next chapter for the Conservancy,” stated Kent.
Founded in 1994, the TVC has preserved over 5,000 acres of land, primarily farmland endangered by development, and educated over 3,000 local students on the benefits of agricultural, habitat and open space land protection now and for future generations. The Tri-Valley Conservancy continues to respond to land issues in the Tri-Valley in support of a vibrant wine country with clean water, infrastructure, rural viewsheds, and flourishing farms.
Antrim will assume the new role on July 26.