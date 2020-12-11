The Land Trust Alliance, which represents land trusts nationwide, has renewed its accreditation of the Tri-Valley Conservancy.
“Renewing our accreditation shows Tri-Valley Conservancy’s ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in the Tri-Valley,” said Laura Mercier, executive director of the local organization, which works to preserve open space and agricultural areas.
She said approval by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a program of the Land Trust Alliance, “is a testament to the best practices of our organization and the ongoing support of our community.”
“Accreditation means that we can continue to conserve sensitive and important land in the Tri-Valley for our community and our children to enjoy forever,” Mercier said.
The Tri-Valley Conservancy, founded in 1994 as the South Livermore Valley Agricultural Land Trust, now holds conservation easements on more than 4,500 acres covering more than a hundred properties. Another 425 acres considered critical environment for endangered species and wildlife corridors were added to the trust holdings this year.
According to the Land Trust Alliance, there are more than 1,300 conservation land trusts across the country, but only about 400 have been certified by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission based on “demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”