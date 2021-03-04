LIVERMORE — The Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) penned a recent agreement with Intersect Power, the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage project applicant, to monitor the site should the project gain approval.
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors is set to hold an appeals hearing Thursday, March 4, regarding the project proposed for nearly 400 acres in North Livermore, along Cayetano Creek.
In a letter to the county, dated Feb. 24, TVC stated it has reached an agreement with Intersect Power — also known as IP Aramis LLC — to help ensure mitigation measures imposed on the Aramis project are effectively implemented.
“We will review all biological surveys and reports prepared, pre-, during and post construction. TVC will visit the project site during construction to confirm necessary measures are taken to protect the identified sensitive habitat area,” said Laura Mercier, TVC executive director. “Once required landscaping is planted and dryland pasture established, we will monitor quarterly to ensure it is adequately maintained through the life of the project … Our intent is to ensure solar projects minimize their environmental impacts to the greatest extent possible, and we believe TVC can play an important role in doing so.”
TVC’s mission is to “protect agriculture, sensitive habitats and scenic view sheds while promoting opportunities for public recreation and wildlife projects.” Since its founding over 25 years ago, TVC has protected more than 4,500 acres of agricultural and other open space land and connected over 50 miles of hiking and walking trails. TVC works regularly with biologists, and monitors thousands of acres of land protected by its conservation easements.
“Monitoring of mitigation measures for a 35-year project will consume significant county staff time,” TVC wrote in the letter to the county. “TVC’s involvement would better enable the county to ensure the implementation of required measures to reduce the project’s environmental impacts.”
Mercier said that while the agreement is in place should the project gain approval this week, TVC has not taken a position on the controversial solar utility scale development.
“We are pleased to see Intersect Power confirmed this week that they plan to obtain an incidental take permit and enter into a conservation easement to address the potential loss of habitat from the project,” she continued.
Mercier said, in 2020, TVC requested that the County of Alameda complete the Solar Mapping Project it had started and adopt a comprehensive solar policy for the rural part of the County.
“TVC believes a comprehensive solar policy will be a benefit for all of Alameda County,” she continued.
Those who openly oppose Aramis have also called for such a solar policy, but they believe it is critical for the county to complete one prior to approving the project.
“Unlike neighboring Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, Alameda County has not amended its general plan to authorize utility scale solar power facilities solely in rural areas where they would pose the least conflict with wildlife habitat, open space, agricultural land and scenic resources, as well as comply with voter-approved Measure D,” said Michael Fredrich, representing the Friends of Livermore in a February press release.
TVC picked up criticism from local environmental groups, who saw TVC’s agreement as an endorsement regardless of its claims.
“The Tri-Valley Conservancy should refund its donations to those who, based on the organization’s website, believed that the TVC ‘protects land, promotes agriculture, saves wildlife and defends open space,’” said Rob Selna, an attorney representing Save North Livermore Valley, which opposes Aramis. “The Aramis project would blanket a scenic valley with nearly 400 acres of solar panels. The project’s ‘agriculture’ consists of a limited sheep presence to keep down weeds. The project directly contradicts the TVC’s stated goals."
Selna went on to say that TVC’s implicit endorsement of the project raises some serious concerns. He wanted to know if TVC received an incentive from Intersect to sign before the Board of Supervisors meeting this week, instead of once it was approved. TVC did not respond for comment regarding possible incentives before press time.
“If TVC is truly trying to ensure that the project follows through on its mitigation measures, it should have entered a contract with a third, objective party — such as the county — not take money from the company it is purporting to monitor,” Selna said. “TVC’s implicit endorsement of the project and the timing of their announcement show that the organization has lost its way. Through its actions, TVC appears to be more interested in landing contracts than protecting the environment. In my opinion, their credibility is gone.”