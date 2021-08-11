Alameda County — A pair of Senate bills, SB 9 and SB 10, currently moving through the California legislature, aim to relieve the affordable-housing crisis. If passed, they could bring dramatic changes to neighborhoods across the state.
Whether those changes are for the better or worse remains in the eye of the beholder.
“This bill is about helping homeowners and renters alike, while making our communities more inclusive to all,” said Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, one of the authors of SB 9. “With SB 9, we’d have a chance to change (the) narrative and give working families more options, and more opportunities — for homeowners, the opportunity to create additional income or provide an aging parent a safe place to live near family; for renters, the opportunity to be welcomed into more neighborhoods, or save up to buy a home of their own. This bill would open the door for more families to pursue the California dream.”
The principal feature of SB 9 is that it allows homeowners to divide their property into two lots and build two housing units on each lot. In effect, a property that once supported a single residence would be capable of supporting four housing units. An open question remains as to whether additional dwelling units (ADU) will also be allowed on lots that feature two duplexes. Under current California law, every homeowner is permitted to build an ADU and a junior ADU on their property. SB 9 does not specifically exclude ADUs. As such, as many as six housing units could exist on what was previously a lot that supported a single-family home.
Under SB 10, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-11, local governments would be able to zone for up to ten residential units in a multi-family structure on parcels in transit-rich areas, or urban infill sites.
Both SB 9 and SB 10 have been passed by the Senate and are currently circulating in the State Assembly. A spokesperson for Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-16, said Bauer-Kahan has not yet taken a position on the bills, but that she was meeting stakeholders and constituents while evaluating the legislation.
Sen. Steve Glazer, D-7, cast a yes vote on SB 10 when it was brought up for a vote in the Senate. In an email to The Independent he said he believes it gives local governments an opportunity to provide more affordable housing while keeping control in the hands of local officials. However, Glazer abstained from voting on SB 9.
“This bill would require local governments, in most cases, to approve the construction of duplexes on lots zoned for single-family housing,” he said. “While I support efforts to incentivize local governments to approve more housing, I opposed this bill because I believe that local governments are best suited to making land-use decisions that reflect the needs of their communities and address issues involving traffic, environmental protection and the provision of public services.”
Opponents of the bills note that the bills remove any requirement for review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA); limit or eliminate local agency control over development; and fail to accommodate the impact of increased populations on local resources, like schools, roads, parking and public safety.
“I don’t support the diminishment or removal of local controls,” said Pleasanton resident and Zone 7 Water Agency Board Member Laurene Green. “Among other negative impacts, it allows the densification of suburban towns and does not ensure needed infrastructure, both of which will diminish the current quality of life in our Tri-Valley. Our water supply infrastructure is already being challenged by climate change. Accelerating growth without long-term, sustainable water resources is not helpful.”
The battle between the proponents and opponents of SB 9 and 10 has been cast as a struggle between the haves and have-nots.
“We’re not against housing,” said Dublin-based community activist Shirley Lewandowski. “The kind of housing we’re for is affordable housing. The more I look at what we call the housing crisis, we have plenty of housing in California. What we don’t have enough of is affordable housing ... When I say I have a concern about housing, it’s more that we don’t have enough that makes a difference in people’s lives, such as (for) essential workers and recent college graduates.”
Pleasanton Vice Mayor Julie Testa leads a local effort to oppose the passage of SB 9 and 10. She agreed with Lewandowski that the lack of affordable housing is a major flaw with the legislation.
“SB 9 and 10 are wolves in sheep’s clothing,” Testa said. “They have absolutely zero affordability (requirements) in them. They destroy the CEQA requirements. They absolutely will destroy our neighborhoods and not resolve any of the affordability issue. What we have is proof from other areas that have put these kinds of zoning changes in place, and the production of housing was not affordable ... I am not willing to allow our neighborhoods and communities to be sacrificed to what we know will not improve the affordability issue.”
Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Danville Mayor Renee Morgan and San Ramon Dave Hudson expressed their opposition to SB 9 in a letter addressed to Atkins. The mayors cited concerns about the impact to neighborhoods, the loss of local control, and the development of units in high fire hazard severity zones.
“The TVC recognizes and is committed to addressing the need for more affordable housing in California,” stated the letter. “As such, we support modest, appropriately scaled infill, like that achieved through the addition of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), as a means to add capacity to an existing, typically single-family residential area in a meaningful way, without unduly impacting those neighborhoods.”
Proponents of the legislation argue that market forces must be allowed to bring California’s housing market into balance. A key step in that strategy is to increase the housing supply in the market. A supply of middle-income homes, they argue, will reduce the demand on the low-income housing, allowing pricing to normalize in both the low- and middle-income markets. They further state that the death of middle-income housing forced middle-income buyers into the low-income market and left low-income buyers without options.
SB 9 proponent Matthew Lewis, director of communications with California YIMBY, explained that until the 1970s and ’80s, construction of multi-unit housing was widely allowed without restriction. Under the guise of neighborhood preservation, zoning changes were implemented in communities across the state that allowed only single-family housing with no affordability requirements. Out of that movement, he explained, today’s affordable housing crisis took root.
“Most Californians don’t qualify for housing subsidies,” Lewis said. “They need more things like duplexes that they can move into. Otherwise, you end up having the government subsidize housing for people making $100,000 a year, which doesn’t make any sense. We need those subsidies for truly low-income and no-income people who are desperate. But if you stop building duplexes, then you start pushing more people into the pool that need subsidies, and you completely deplete your subsidies. Guess what happens then? You have 160,000 homeless people on the streets of California.”
He continued, “There’s a direct line between this attitude that we shouldn’t build duplexes that aren’t 100% affordable and the crisis we’re facing today. In the middle of that conversation are people who just don’t understand how affordable housing finance works and what it means to demand 100% affordability for every project. What you end up with is nothing at all, because there’s not enough money in the world to do that. You need the market to play a major role in ending the housing shortage.”
Officials from around the Bay Area region weighed in on potential impacts of the proposed legislation. Jovita Mendoza, a member of the Brentwood City Council, noted that SB 9 offers no mitigation for the impacts of an increased population on a range of municipal resources like schools, fire protection, public safety, roads or parking. During a town hall discussion of SB 9 and SB 10 held earlier this summer, Lafayette Mayor Susan Candell argued that the provisions of SB 9 would result in increased real estate costs, making housing even less affordable.
Speaking in a video produced by United Neighbors, a grassroots organization opposed to SB 9 and SB 10, Lynetta McElroy from Los Angeles said, “Where do people go when their neighborhood gets torn out from under them? Disruptive development turns current homeowners into permanent renters. It’s a massive transfer of wealth to corporate landlords and major developers. SB 9 and SB 10 rob homeowners of an essential way to build generational wealth in communities of color.”
Increasing housing density has the dual benefit of helping solve the housing crisis while reducing the strain on open space and agricultural land, explained Zoe Siegel, director of climate resilience for Greenbelt Alliance. Subdividing existing housing lots saves open space from urban and suburban sprawl, she said.
“Right now, there’s a lot of stigma about renters moving into single-family home neighborhoods, or adding a duplex next to single-family homes,” Siegel said. “In order to address our climate crisis, we really need to reduce or eliminate that stigma and really think holistically about how we can add more incremental density ... I think it really is a good compromise and a good way to positively affect both our climate crisis and our housing crisis.”