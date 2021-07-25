Tri-Valley Haven will distribute water bottles, sunscreen, hats, and other items to homeless men, woman, and children at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave. in Livermore, from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday July 28.
The Livermore-based community organization, which provides services to adult and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness, is currently accepting donations for its Summer Outreach Event.
Tri-Valley Haven is requesting bottled water, Gatorade or electrolyte powder, protein bars, reusable water bottlers, sunscreen, hats, cooling towels, deodorant, wet wipes, hand sanitizer, handheld spray bottles, men’s and women’s underwear, and lightweight tee-shirts.
Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Tri-Valley Haven Community Building, 3663 Pacific Ave.
For more information, call 925-449-5845 or email ralph@trivalleyhaven.org.