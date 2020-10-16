This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for Tri-Valley Haven’s Holiday Program will be greater than ever.
Tri-Valley Haven has transformed its program to safely provide holiday items and food to the thousands of Tri-Valley residents in economic need. To securely serve more than 3,400 Tri-Valley individuals, organizers will be providing households with pre-bagged food and a holiday gift card while practicing social distancing and CDC disease prevention guidelines. Nov. 23 has been designated for a Thanksgiving turkey pick-up and Dec. 12 for holiday gift giving. Both events will be located outside Asbury Church on East Avenue as a drive through.
In order to make this year’s holiday program a success, organizers are seeking community donations. Cash is the most helpful, as it allows them to focus on the program’s biggest needs. Tri-Valley Haven is also seeking $20 gift cards to Target, Walmart and Kohl’s, so families can shop for holiday items of their choice.
This year, Tri-Valley Haven needs your assistance more than ever. With your help, local families, children, teens, women, men and seniors in economic need will be able to celebrate, cook their own food and develop their own holiday traditions.
Please drop off or mail donations to Tri-Valley Haven, 3663 Pacific Ave,, Livermore, CA, 94550; Attention: Holiday Program. Tri-Valley Haven is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.