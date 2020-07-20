Tri-Valley Haven, which provides shelter and counseling for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence in the Tri-Valley area, is recruiting volunteers who are interested in training to become advocates for the abused.
The Livermore-based nonprofit’s next domestic violence and sexual assault volunteer training course will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Classes will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings for 10 weeks.
Those who complete the training will be certified and expected to volunteer for at least one shift per month for the next year. Advocacy positions include crisis line volunteers, rape crisis advocates, and legal clinic volunteers who interact directly with those in need. Volunteers must be at least 18.
Each position requires that the applicant be at least 18 years old and undergo a rigorous, 70-hour training course. Additionally, applicants should be good listeners, empathetic, and able to commit to volunteering over the course of at least one year.
For more information, call (925) 449-5845, or go to www.tyrivalleyhaven.org.