Tri-Valley Haven will hold its annual Pace for Peace run/walk on Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 8 a.m. at the nonprofit’s community building, 3663 Pacific Ave. in Livermore.
The Pace for Peace was created to raise awareness of domestic violence. It is being held in conjunction with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Tri-Valley Haven provides services for child and adult victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness. Proceeds from the 5K/10K run/walk will go to support Tri-Valley Haven programs.
The Livermore-based nonprofit said it receives about 4,000 calls for help annually, or an average of more than 10 calls a day.
To register for the 5K/10K run/walk, go to trivalleyhaven.org/event/pace-for-peace-2021.