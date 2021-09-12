To mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, Tri-Valley Haven is hosting an art contest based on the theme “Stronger Together.”
The Livermore-based nonprofit organization is inviting students from the Tri-Valley area in grades four through 12 to submit original artwork with messages about healthy relationships, consent and empowerment, or keeping individuals safe from violence.
Tri-Valley Haven provides a variety of services for child and adult victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness.
The winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and a commemorative t-shirt printed with the winning design. Second and third place will receive a $50 gift card and $25 gift card, respectively.
The winning design will also be use on commemorative t-shirts for Tri-Valley Haven’s Pace for Pace 5K/10K event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The artwork can use up to four colors, but be no larger than 14 inches by 14 inches. Entries must be dropped off by Sept. 13 and the Tri-Valley Haven community building at 3663 Pacific Ave.
For more information, contact Christine at 925-449-5845 or email christine@trivalleyhaven.org.