To honor the struggle for women’s suffrage, Tri-Valley Haven, a Livermore-based nonprofit organization that provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or homelessness, is inviting members of the community to decorate T-shirts based on the theme, “What Freedom Means to Me.”
Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed that the right of U.S. citizens to vote could not be denied based on sex. The amendment, just 39 words, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, the culmination of a 70-year campaign for women’s suffrage.
T-shirts can be decorated at the Tri-Valley Haven Community Center, 3663 Pacific Ave., or decorated T-shirts can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 23-25. The office will be closed Thursday, Aug. 26, for Women’s Suffrage Day.
Decorated T-shirts will be displayed outside the community center later this month. For more information, email samantha@trivalleyhaven.org.