The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) celebrated its 5th anniversary by hosting a dinner at the Blue Agave Club in Pleasanton on Sept. 12. Billed as the “Power of Mission” dinner, the event honored TVNPA for its role in bringing Bay Area nonprofits together to collaborate, share resources, network and grow.
“We appreciate those who came out to celebrate TVNPA and our mission to strengthen our communities by strengthening our nonprofits,” said TVNPA President & CEO Kathy Young. “It’s extremely gratifying to reflect on how much we have accomplished in our first five years.”
Supervisor Scott Haggerty was the evening’s guest of honor. A passionate champion of nonprofit causes, Supervisor Haggerty was recognized for his early support of TVNPA and for more than two decades of service to Alameda County.
“The impact that TVNPA has made in just five years is remarkable,” noted Supervisor Haggerty. “I’m honored to have played a part in launching TVNPA and look forward to continued success from this great organization.”
TVNPA Co-Founder Mony Nop received the first-ever TVNPA Power of Mission award for his contributions to the organization and for his other community service.
Community Health & Education Foundation, Topcon Positioning Systems, Mony Nop Real Estate, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and California Water Service sponsored the event.
To learn more, visit www.tvnpa.org.