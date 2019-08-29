The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) is hosting a fundraising dinner to celebrate the organization’s five year anniversary. The event takes place Thursday, September 12, from 6-10 p.m., at the Blue Agave Club, 625 Main Street in Pleasanton.
The celebration will feature live music from LK Project, a silent auction and raffle. The event is open to the public, and tickets are $100 each.
The evening will also feature a tribute to Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty, an early champion of TVNPA who is retiring in 2021 after 24 years of service.
“The theme of the event is ‘The Power of Mission,’ reflecting the passionate resolve of our mission-driven member organizations to make a positive impact on the Bay Area," said TVNPA President Kathy Young. “I’m extremely proud of what we have accomplished in five years.”
For more information, visit www.tvnpa.org.