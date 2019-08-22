The Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA) is offering a sexual harassment prevention seminar on Thursday, August 29, 8:30-11:15 a.m., at Hively, 6100 Owens Drive in Pleasanton.
Starting in 2019, statewide for-profit and non-profit organizations with five or more employees must provide sexual harassment prevention training for their employees, and this seminar satisfies that requirement. The training is also open to non-profit volunteers and board members.
“This will be a great opportunity for attendees to get guidance in an extremely sensitive area from someone who has litigated sexual harassment cases for many years,” said Robert Nuddleman, a Pleasanton attorney who has specialized in employment and business law for more than 20 years. “Educating employees about inappropriate workplace conduct, and what to do if someone is a victim of or is aware of potentially inappropriate conduct, can create a positive work environment.”
The seminar includes a one-hour session for all employees from 9-10 a.m., and an additional one-hour session for supervisory staff from 10:15-11:15 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Nuddleman encourages attendees to bring questions and share relevant experiences during the sessions. He also incorporates role playing to make the seminar engaging.
Organizations that fail to complete the training by January 1, 2020, “could possibly be cited by the Department of Fair Employment and Housing,” said Nuddleman. “More importantly, the absence of training could be used as evidence that the employer failed to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.”
Preregistration is required. Tickets are $35 for members or $45 for nonmembers for the 9 a.m. session; tickets are $45 for members or $55 for nonmembers for both sessions. To learn more, visit www.tvnpa.org.