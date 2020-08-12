Earlier this month, the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund (TVNF), established April 24, 2020, reached its second round funding goal, distributing another $10,000 each in unrestricted funds to its six designated beneficiaries supporting residents in the Tri-Valley area adversely impacted by COVID-19.
The beneficiary organizations are:
Axis Community Health
CityServe of the Tri-Valley
Open Heart Kitchen
Senior Support Services of the Tri-Valley
Spectrum Community Services (Meals on Wheels)
Tri-Valley Haven
The $60,000 second round goal was achieved through the fund’s matching program, which reached $30,000 in community contributions in just over one month, and $30,000 from matching partners. Total distributions to date from the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund have now reached $120,000 in its first four months.
The matching fund partners for the second round were Marti and John Sutton, St. Charles Borromeo Church, Gene Morgan Insurance Agency and Mony Nop Real Estate. Community donations included significant contributions from the East Bay Community Foundation and Community Leader Jean King.
“Our matching funds partners are critical to supporting these six safety-net service providers,” said Kathy Young, CEO of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA). “They enable us to immediately double each donation, and ‘donation-doubling’ has been the key to this collaborative effort.”
Community members are motivated to support neighbors, but many are understandably limited in how much they can contribute right now. The immediate doubling mechanism allows for significant impacts, no matter how small the community contribution. A contribution of as little as $10- when doubled with equal funds from a matching program partner - purchases a $20 bag of groceries for a family in need; a $25 donation when doubled buys a $50 tank of gas for a family living in a vehicle.
Other examples include:
$33 donation (doubled via match to $66) purchases a home-based pulse oximeter for patients with heart disease or COVID-19
$50 donation (doubled to $100) can either purchase a home blood pressure cuff, 50 hot meals, or 24-hours of safe and secure housing for a family of four
$125 donation (doubled to $250) sponsors one child’s weekend bag lunch program for one year
$150 donation (doubled to $300) covers one month of electricity for a senior citizen
$250 donation (doubled to $500) purchases bag lunch meals for 200 children
$500 donation (doubled to $1,000) covers the down payment for a below-market apartment for a displaced family
Additionally, the TVNF is excited to announce that the Workday Foundation stepped up as the exclusive matching partner for the third round of the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund’s COVID-19 Campaign, with a $30,000 unrestricted matching funds challenge for the community.
“Workday has created initiatives to support the communities where its employees work and live, and the Tri-Valley has benefitted from the company’s generosity for many years,” said Susan Hayes, consultant to the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund. “We couldn’t be more grateful for Workday’s support of our community during this time, helping our residents who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19.”
The Workday Foundation also funded operational costs towards facilitation of the fund.
“Like any business, nonprofit efforts such as the TVNF cost money to operate,” said Young. “We had no idea the fund would gain momentum as quickly as it has, and Workday’s support of our efforts to drive a community effort during a pandemic is a testament to its active participation in the community,” Carrie Varoquiers, vice president of Global Impact and Employee Life at Workday and president of the Workday Foundation, reiterated Workday’s commitment to its communities.
“Supporting the needs of our communities is more important than ever, including those who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19,” said Varoquiers. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund, which aids service providers that are helping keep families healthy, fed and in their homes – which aligns with our goal to help break the cycle of poverty, and transform lives.”
With the Workday round now under way, individuals and community organizations are already planning fundraisers, including a donation drive hosted by Inklings Coffee & Tea in Pleasanton. Inklings will collect funds through the month of August to donate to the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund and every dollar donated will automatically be doubled with funds contributed by Workday. It's a great opportunity to support a small business and the community through paying it forward.
Other ways the community can participate include:
Make a donation of any amount directly through the TVNPA website at http://tvnpa.org/tvnf and at www.ChefGivingCommunity.org/tvnf.
Host an online fundraiser with your service group, friends and classmates. Feel free to reach out to Kathy Young for further information or ideas.
Become a Matching Funds Program Partner, open to businesses and organizations for a minimum donation of $1,000. For information, contact TVNPA CEO Kathy Young at 925-699-7323 or kathy@tvnpa.org.
For more information on the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund, visit http://tvnpa.org/tvnf.