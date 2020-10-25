Two Tri-Valley volunteer programs have received statewide recognition for their work to enhance and restore local creeks. The Tri-Valley Adopt a Creek Spot and Living Arroyos programs received Outstanding Sustainable Stormwater Program Awards from the California Stormwater Quality Association.
As part of the programs, volunteers have picked up over 45,000 gallons of litter and planted nearly 7,000 California-native plant species near local waterways.
The Tri-Valley Adopt a Creek Spot was created by the Livermore’s Water Resources Division in 2012. Local families, businesses, and community organizations make minimum one-year commitments to pick up litter along adopted sections of creek, with many volunteers also helping with projects such as removing graffiti and marking storm drains.
The program covers 13 stretches of creek along Arroyo Las Positas, Arroyo Seco, Arroyo Mocho, and Altamont Creek in Livermore and St. Mary’s Creek and Arroyo del Valle in Pleasanton.
Living Arroyos was created a year later, in 2013, and is now a multi-agency collaboration involving Livermore, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District, Pleasanton, and the Zone 7 Water Agency.
Living Arroyo focuses on activities that enhance local streams, including riparian restoration work. The program’s Saturday volunteer workdays allow residents to help with restoring creek banks with native vegetation while learning about local ecology.
“It is an honor to be recognized by CASQA for the work we are doing in the Livermore-Amador Valley,” said Joseph Steelman, who serves as coordinator for both programs.
“What makes our programs stand out is the level of community engagement,” Steelman added. Whether it is through our public volunteer events or our internship program, we are providing avenues for people to learn about and get involved in improving their watershed. I am proud of what we have accomplished.”
To learn more about the programs, visit www.livingarroyos.org or www.trivalleycreeks.org.