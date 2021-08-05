As administrators and teachers prepare to welcome students in the Tri-Valley back to school this week, a new mandate has been issued for Alameda County requiring all individuals to wear masks indoors in public settings — whether or not they are vaccinated.
Tri-Valley school districts had already planned on requiring masking indoors per state guidelines and will continue to comply with the new directives.
“We are planning to follow the guidance of the Alameda County Public Health Department,” said Michelle Dawson of the Livermore Valley Joint School District, who also noted those guidelines can be fluid. “As we learned more than once last year, that guidance can change often.”
Patrick Gannon, spokesperson for Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), said masking has been put in place to remove the need for physical distancing, which has been a barrier for certain activities.
“We are focusing on everything that goes into ensuring our staff and students feel as comfortable and safe as they can when they walk onto campus the first day of school and are excited,” Gannon said.
As districts comply with the new mask mandates, teachers and staff remain focused on building strong connections with their new and returning students.
“Two-thirds of our middle school students have never set foot on a middle school campus, so we are looking at orientation processes for those students, and that would go for high school as well,” said Chip Dehnert, public information officer for Dublin Unified School District (DUSD). “As far as events focused on returning to school — nothing other than making sure we are transitioning students back to an in-person environment in a way that takes into account the fact they haven’t been on campus in some time and some of these students haven’t been on the campus they are now attending at all.”
Gannon said his district is also prioritizing getting kids comfortable and making up for learning loss.
“Our schools are very focused on investing a lot of time in connections and reconnecting both with each other as staff as well as with students, because it’s been a minute since everyone has been in the room,” Gannon said. “Students learn better when they feel connected to school and those around them, so we are going to be investing a lot of time in building those relationships right off the bat.”
Sunol returned to school this week on Aug. 4, and Pleasanton returns next week on Aug. 11. Dublin will open its doors the following week on Aug. 16, and Livermore will welcome students back on Aug. 24.