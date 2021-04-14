REGIONAL — Despite concerns over a weak economy as the Tri-Valley emerges from the pandemic with some popular local haunts shut down, some local experts are saying it wasn’t all that bad.
A few flagship stores – Nordstrom's in Pleasanton, and Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters and Van’s Health Foods of Livermore – have shut down, victims of the shelter-in-place orders issued across the country last March. But many others have moved in to take their places.
“I’d say we haven’t been victimless, just like our surrounding communities, but really, in this COVID-era, I’ve been seeing a lot of new businesses opening and taking over from businesses that have closed,” said Hazel Wetherford, Dublin’s economic development director. “We had a Mediterranean fast casual restaurant close and within a few weeks, Nick the Greek was already moving in. So, we are seeing a lot of those opportunities.”
Pleasanton and Livermore have seen similar situations in their business communities. Adam Van de Water, director of innovation and economic development for the City of Livermore, said the pandemic may have given businesses on their way out a little extra push.
“In terms of pivots, the pandemic has been less a series of business closures than it is a generational change of business ownership,” he said. “We have seen a number of our longer legacy businesses decide to retire, when they had been thinking of retiring in a couple years, so this might have moved things up in a few circumstances. We have seen others take advantage of that opportunity and open up.”
Van de Water noted there aren’t many vacancies in downtown Livermore, and new business creation is happening. Many of the city’s new businesses are fast casual dining, industrial delivery and e-commerce, home remodeling stores and equipment, and neighborhood-serving grocery markets. In Springtown, the old PW Market building has sat empty for years but will soon be home to 88 Manor Market’s newest location. Many East Bay residents were upset to see Campo di Bocce close after 15 years, but that too has already been purchased by another Livermore favorite, Sauced BBQ and Spirits; it will reopen as Da Boccery this summer.
Businesses are beginning to think about the future in more permanent terms now that local economies are opening, and Gov. Gavin Newsom has promised to abolish the tier system in June. While six feet of social distancing may soon be a thing of the past, other changes wrought by the pandemic will likely become permanent.
“Some of the things we are seeing in this clime of post-COVID era is a shift in the retail world,” said Wetherford. “We started seeing this before the pandemic, where a lot of the larger format retailers were switching to e-commerce, trying to downsize their brick-and-mortar footprint, and the pandemic accelerated that. Those that were ready did it, and those that weren’t were pushed into it.”
Another new normal will be permanent outdoor dining experiences at eating establishments, from coffee shops to restaurants. According to Wetherford, Dublin has been working with its business owners to create permanent outdoor dining spaces. In its efforts, the city is looking at options for creating that space in terms of weather, accessibility, parking ratios and how the new function will affect the Downtown Plan.
Van de Water said he and his team are speaking with their own downtown business owners to discuss their needs for parking, outdoor dining and other uses of the public right-of-way.
“It is, of course, limited,” he said. “The more outdoor dining, the less parking, and the more parking, the less outdoor dining.”
In addition to permanent outdoor dining spaces, many local businesses are making physical improvements to create permanent to-go windows, enabling customers who are not dining in to walk up, get their meal and leave without going inside.
Pamela Ott, deputy assistant city manager in Pleasanton, said the city is doing everything it can to help its small businesses.
“Without question, the pandemic has impacted our local economy, but at the same time, we have seen the resiliency of our businesses, many of which adapted their services to online ordering and curbside pick-up, and others that developed creative new partnerships with other local merchants,” Ott said. “Even with the pandemic’s impact, Pleasanton continues to see positive economic development activity, most recently with the proposed expansion of 10X Genomics, the opening of a new grocery store and several new offerings in downtown.”
Businesses and city officials in the Tri-Valley continue to work together to keep their community moving forward. Many city processes have been moved online to speed up review of new plans and permit issue. Representatives from the three cities share a phone call every other week to discuss best practices and share information, and business owners are forming partnerships and joint ventures to help bring patrons to their locations.
“My personal comment on how I see the economy moving forward is a cautious optimism,” Wetherford said. “People are optimistic about the future, as you can see with all these businesses opening, but they are cautious. But that doesn’t stop them from moving forward. There is a cautious optimism in the air.”