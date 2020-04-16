Madelyne “Maddi” Misheloff, Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors (DSRSD) immediate past president, passed away Saturday, April 11.
“Maddi was always committed to serving the District and had the community’s best interest at heart,” DSRSD Board President Ed Duarte said. “Her family is in the thoughts and prayers of DSRSD directors and employees.”
Misheloff was appointed to the board in October 2015 to fill a vacant seat, and she was elected to the board in 2016. During her tenure, Misheloff was part of the Tri-Valley Water Liaison Committee, the City of Dublin Liaison Committee and the Livermore-Amador Valley Water Management Agency joint powers Board of Directors, serving as chair for the 2018-2019 term.
In her role as a DSRSD director, she championed completion of the Tri-Valley Joint Potable Reuse Technical Feasibility Study to support diversifying and bolstering the long-term water supply; approved the purchase and rehabilitation of the field operations facility; advocated for expansion and improvements of the Jeffrey G. Hansen Water Recycling Plant to nearly double treatment capacity for recycled water production; endorsed creation of the first DSRSD Citizens Water Academy to educate the public about services and operations; and oversaw the District office flood recovery and remodel.
“She represented DSRSD well at many association conferences and meetings with District partners,” DSRSD General Manager Dan McIntyre said. “Maddi also regularly expressed her appreciation of our employees.”