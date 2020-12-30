Tri-Valley SOCKS, which was forced to cancel its annual Bras for the Cause walk this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, still managed to raise more than $62,000 for breast cancer care and research.
The Pleasanton nonprofit reported this week that it donated $27,500 to the Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, San Francisco.
It also gave $15,500 to the Stanford Health Care ValleyCare Charitable Foundation for its breast cancer educational programs and support services; $12,000 to AXIS Community Health for case management and imaging services for low-income and uninsured women; and $7,000 for the HERS Breast Cancer Foundation in Fremont to provide uninsured and underinsured women with bras, prostheses, and wigs.
Since its founding in 2014, Tri-Valley Socks (Stepping Out for Cancer Kures) has raised more than $2 million for organizations involved in the fight against breast cancer. The annual Bras for the Cause walk in Pleasanton, and the post-event celebration and awards ceremony, is usually the group’s primary fundraiser.