Ten Tri-Valley high school students were among those honored at the 30th Sandia Women’s Connection Math & Science Awards, which were held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program connects northern California high school students, nominated by their teachers, with scientists at Sandia National Laboratories.
Local students to receive Outstanding Achievement in Math awards included Reese Chy, Granada High School, Lucia Gutierrez, Livermore High School, Andrea Jia, Dublin High School, Hannah Lee, Foothill High School, and Deanna Wood, Amador Valley High School.
Recipients of Outstanding Achievement in Science awards included Annelyse Combitsis, Livermore High School, Keerat Goraya, Foothill High School, Nikhila Juluri, Dublin High School, Kanksha Koti, Granada High School, and Anshika Ojha, Amador Valley High School.