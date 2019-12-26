On January 18, a women's expo, rally, and march will commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.
The second annual Tri-Valley Women’s March will be held on Saturday, January 18 from 12:00 pm–4:00 pm at the Amador Valley High School in Pleasanton. The expo begins at noon. The speakers will begin at 1:30 pm and the march will start at 2:15 pm.
During the event, visitors will have an opportunity to meet local community advocates and learn more about local non-profit organizations and their support services. An area for kids will include face painting and crafts. The speakers at the event include Rebecca Bauer-Kahan from the 16th State Assembly District, Aisha Wahab from the Hayward City Council and Mary Puthoff from the Livermore American Indian Center. Make your voices heard as you march 1.5 miles through downtown Pleasanton. Please leave pets at home.
For more information, and to register for this event go to bit.ly/tvwm2020.