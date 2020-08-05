The TriValley Democratic Club has endorsed Valerie Arkin for the Pleasanton City Council.
Arkin has served on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees for 12 years and is a former library commissioner for the city. She works at Hively, a family social services provider.
She was interviewed by the Democratic club during a teleconference on July 20.
The club previously endorsed Mony Nop for mayor of Livermore, Vinnie Bacon for Alameda County supervisor, and both Elena Condes and Mark Fickes, who are running against each other, for judge on the Alameda County Superior Court. The club has also endorsed the reelection of 16th District state Assembly member Rebecca Bauer Kahan and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell.