Amy Miller, a trustee on the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board, will leave the office after the November election.
Miller represents Area 1 on the five-seat board. Other terms expiring this year are those of Gabi Blackman in Area 4 and Catherine Kuo, Area 3.
One candidate, Kristin Pelham, a special education teacher in the San Ramon Valley School District, has announced that she will run for the Area 1 seat.
Under threat of a lawsuit from a voter registration nonprofit claiming that DUSD was violating the California Voting Rights Act, the district agreed in 2017 to begin a methodical change to voting by local areas, which were created by the board after community feedback.
Miller stated in a prepared statement that her service on the boards for both the DUSD and the Tri-Valley Regional Occupation Program (ROP) had been among the most satisfying experiences for her in education.
Miller began a new job at the Tri-Valley Career Center in Dublin, which is a service of the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District. She hopes to rise to full-time status early next year after she leaves the board.
“I am an employer liaison, and work with employers and job seekers,” said Miller.
She noted that her educational background in career counseling is very relevant to her current job as a liaison.
Pelham, whom Miller endorsed, told a reporter that the DUSD needs “focus, bringing people together and moving forward to get stability back into the district.”
Pelham has lived in Dublin for 18 years. She and her husband, Mark, have two school-age daughters. She served on several district committees and holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
The stability that Pelham said the district needs grew out of past actions centering on district leadership.
The district said goodbye to Superintendent Leslie Boozer in 2017 in a surprise announcement after a closed personnel session. She held the job for two years.
Later, former DUSD Superintendent David Marken agreed to a two-year contract designed to lead the administration to firmer status. But after a year, Marken announced his resignation, stating that he was not getting the full support from the board he assumed existed or should exist.
Board President Dan Cherrier later stated his belief that Marken felt second-guessed by three members of the board — Blackman, Kuo and himself — when they rejected Marken’s request to have short-term emergency purchasing power to buy equipment needed to protect staff from the COVID-19 threat, as superintendents in other districts have done.
That occurred despite Marken’s promise to go to the board no more than 24 hours after exercising any powers he would invoke.
The board hired former DUSD administrator Daniel Moirao as interim superintendent; it will interview candidates for the permanent job.